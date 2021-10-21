Local business offering free services for cancer patients or those who suffer from alopecia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nereida Murrieta, owner of Eyebrows by Nere, is offering free microblading to cancer survivors and people suffering with alopecia by a program she is affiliated with called “Pay with a smile.”

Over 150 countries worldwide participate and she has been offering the service ever since she started microblading back in 2016. She says the reactions she gets from her clients when she tells them are priceless and makes it all worthwhile.

“I won’t let them know until they are done with the procedure, and I let them know its a ‘Pay with a smile’ service,” Murrieta said.

She does however require a medical clearance by their doctor beforehand, she says from there she can see if the client’s health history and can see if they have had cancer in the past or alopecia.

Murrieta says she is able to do these services to anyone at any age and as well as men, as long as they are cleared by their doctor.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.