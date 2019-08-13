Local boy uses lemonade stand to help mass shooting victims

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For Salvador Chavez, a lemonade stand is the perfect way to get some cash if you’re a kid.

Up until a couple of months ago, some children were getting their stands shutdown by law enforcement across the state.

In June, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a law allowing kids to set up lemonade stands without getting closed.

After the law was signed, “Sal” Chavez was eager to start his mini-business a few Saturdays ago, but then everything came to a halt.

“My dad told me that there was a shooter. That’s when my mom said that it wasn’t a good safe day to go outside and do the lemonade stand,” Chavez said.

After the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart, Sal came up with an idea.

“I wanted to give the money to the kids who lost their parents,” Chavez said.

The money would go to the family of Andre and Jordan Anchondo; the couple who died while shielding their baby during the shooting.

With the help if Sal’s parents and social media outreach, many drove to San Elizario for ‘Sal’s Lemonade Stand’.

It didn’t take long for Sal to earn more than 700 dollars.

“It was like car after car and we were just very proud of him for thinking of this and obviously we helped him as a family. We all came together, but what was best was the community coming together. It wouldn’t have been anything like this without everybody coming together,” Sal’s mom, Laura Chavez said.

On Monday, Sal and his parents visited Andre Anchondo’s brother, Tito, to drop off the cash.

“I get sad and sadder everyday as it gets closer to the funeral. Sal came into the shop and put a smile in my face,” Tito Anchondo said.