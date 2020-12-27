Local bookstore hosting first annual ‘Yofi’s 100 books for 100 kids’ giveaway

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Brave Books of El Paso is a locally owned bookstore, and they are going big on their first annual giveaway.

“Yofi’s 100 books for 100 kids giveaway” starts tomorrow, Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm all the way through Wednesday, December 30th. Just in time for children to start their new year with a brand new book.

The books will be spread out on the Brave Books porch limiting two children per adult and one book per child until books run out. Yofi, the Brave Books cat, as he’s affectionately known, is excited to encourage children to become awesome readers and learners.

“We’re going to have 100 brand new children’s books for children between the ages of three, seven or eight, and what we are trying to do is trying to encourage parents to read with their kids,” said Jud Burgess, Owner, and Founder of Brave Books.

This local bookstore is located in central El Paso by El Paso High School at 1307 Arizona.

Brave Books is committed to helping El Paso’s children become avid readers while encouraging their parent(s) to participate. Take advantage of this golden opportunity to provide a quality book to a child and be a part of their creative and imaginative growth as a reader!

Masks will be required and social distancing will be managed.

