Local authorities seeking public’s help in locating missing teen

Jessica Mendoza pictured above was last scene on Nov. 14.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators said Jessica Marie Mendoza left her home on Nov. 14 at around 8 p.m. and did not return.

Jessica was last seen wearing a white shirt, purple shorts, and brown hiking boots.

She requires medication, which she has been without since leaving her residence, authorities said.

If you have information on the location of Jessica Marie Mendoza, please call the El Paso Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2276.