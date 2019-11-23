Local authorities searching for whereabouts of wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender.

Julio Adrian Martinez was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 20. leaving the El Paso Multi-Use Facility located at 1700 Horizon Blvd.

Officials said Martinez was allowed a pass to visit the Social Security office located at 11111 Gateway West Blvd., but never returned.

According to authorities, Martinez cut-off his ankle monitor at the intersection of Ochoa Street and Myrtle Avenue.

He is now wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of failing to comply with sex offenders duty to register is forthcoming.

His sex offense is for engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places, the victim being a 15-year-old female, authorities said.

If you have any information on the location of Julio Adrian Martinez, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.