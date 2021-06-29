Local artist’s work to be featured in upcoming “The Purge” movie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The latest iteration of “The Purge” movie series features artwork by local artist Jesus “CIMI” Alvarado.

His artwork will serve as a part of the movie that provides a code for characters to escape danger in the movie. Director Everardo Gout says he wanted to ensure El Paso’s representation in the film was authentic.

“For this film, I wanted to create imagery that I knew would be representative of El Paso and that people from my community would find relatable. Work that they can say, ‘oh yeah, that’s El Paso’,” Alvarado said.

His work is also expected to show up on HBO and PBS soon. Alvarado, who grew up in Segundo Barrio, has work throughout El Paso that celebrates the community’s culture and heritage.

He is also a co-founder of Kalavera Culture Shop, which helps nurture young and aspiring artists in the area.

“The Forever Purge” releases on July 2 and features the city of El Paso in different scenes throughout the film.

“CIMI’s participation was crucial to this project to lend authenticity to the idea that the art and poetry that Latinos in the United States create can be utilized as a type of code of communication which hides in plain sight,” Gout said. ”CIMI’s art takes into account the Mexican American bipolarity that exists in Texas and in El Paso, which is exactly what we needed for this project. CIMI is a chingon.”

El Paso’s Martin building, located near San Jacinto Plaza, featuring the Electricity sign is in the background in a scene of the trailer for The Forever Purge, in theaters during the July 4 weekend. The Plaza Hotel, Texas building and the Juarez skyline are also in the background.

