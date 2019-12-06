Local Army veteran with no children or family to be buried Friday at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Korean and Vietnam Army veteran has passed away and now friends of the soldier are asking the El Paso community to show him some support.

Sergeant first class Cristobal Garcia did not have any children and has no family in El Paso to support and honor him during his burial, according to Lettie Gutierrez, a friend of Cristobal.

In order for Cristobal to have a proper send-off, Lettie is inviting people to come out and support her friend.

The burial schedule posted on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website shows that services for Cristobal will begin Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.