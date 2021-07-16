Local activists to gather and honor civil rights leader John Lewis

FILE – This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn. Some last thoughts from Lewis will be published this summer. Grand Central Publishing announced Tuesday that Lewis’ “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation” will come out July 13, almost a year after he died at age 80. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Local activists will be hosting a candlelight vigil this coming Saturday, July 17, honoring Democratic congressman John Lewis who died at the age of 80.

The vigil will be held at Memorial Park located at 1701 N. Copia St. at 7:00pm-9:00pm.

Lewis rose to prominence as a young civil rights activist who helped lead the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis was beaten so badly by law enforcement that he was hospitalized. “Bloody Sunday,” as it came to be known, helped spur lawmakers to pass the Voting Rights Act later that year.

Lewis would go on to serve as a Democratic congressman for the state of Georgia for more than 30 years, from the late eighties until his death.

One of the most liberal members of the House of Representatives, he was known as the “conscience” of the Congress for his tireless commitment to civil rights.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.