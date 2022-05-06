EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – If you live in a Tropicana Properties residence, you automatically qualify for a chance to win a full scholarship toward Western Technical College.

A partnership between Tropicana Properties and Western Technical College was created on March 8, 2022.

Tropicana Properties announced their partnership with Western Technical College (WTC) to offer a full-tuition scholarship to two (2) residents that reside in their properties.

Joseph Meza is the first recipient receiving a full scholarship. Mr. Meza expressed in his essay that the Refrigeration and HVAC industry was a career he always wanted to pursue since high school. He took the first steps a few years ago and started looking into enrolling. However, he was faced with several obstacles that forced his goals to be put on hold, according to officials. In addition to his family’s financial struggles, he also has a medical condition. With the world facing a pandemic, he was hesitant and leery about going to school while Covid-19 cases were at their peak.

The decision to partner with Western Technical College was made because of the programs that are offered and the shortage of technicians in the industry.

Tropicana Properties is proud to be locally owned and fully operated here in El Paso. We hope by setting this example, others will be motivated to consider similar investments in education to benefit El Paso. Bobby Bowling IV, Owner, Tropicana Properties

We are honored and excited to partner with Tropicana Properties and fully appreciate and commend them for the support they are showing to their residents and the difference they are trying to make by impacting and educating our El Paso community. We encourage other organizations in the El Paso community to offer financial assistance to individuals looking to better their future and keep skilled talent in our Sun City. Brad Kuykendall, CEO, Western Technical College

Now with the financial assistance and fewer cases, Joseph is now ready to start his education. Joseph has selected to attend WTC and enroll in the HVAC program.

Thank you so much for this scholarship. I’ve been working with an HVAC company, and I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to continue learning and receiving the appropriate training to further my career. Joseph Meza, recipient of scholarship

Mr. Bowling stated, “Our community is rich in talent including Mr. Meza, who has shown exceptional potential and through this scholarship, we know we are investing not only in him, but also in the future of our city”.

Joseph will be receiving a check from Tropicana Properties for the full tuition and signing his enrollment agreement to start his education at WTC. The festivities will take place at 1:30pm on May 12, 2022, at 2505 Missouri Street.

