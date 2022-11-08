Abrams concedes to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, according to his campaign.

Minutes later, Abrams went on stage and congratulated the governor. The Associated Press had not yet called the race Tuesday night.

Republican candidate for Georgia Governor Gov. Brian Kemp gives a statement to members of the media Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Winterville, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, clinched another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.

Abrams, a lawyer whose 2018 loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom, would have been the first Black woman to serve as a governor in the United States if she had won.

Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race

J.D. Vance, the 38-year-old Republican author who penned “Hillbilly Elegy,” has defeated Tim Ryan, a 10-term Democratic U.S. House Representative, the Associated Press projects.

Ryan ran on a moderate platform. He vowed to rebuild the American middle class and painted Vance as an out-of-touch, far right extremist.

Vance, who once criticized former President Donald Trump, did a political about-face, adopting Trump’s unfounded claims of stolen 2020 presidential election and tacking hard to the right.

Voting hours extended in four states

In certain counties across the country, deadlines for voters to cast their ballots were extended, likely stretching the timeline for midterm results to be counted in four states, Nexstar’s The Hill reports.

In Georgia, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southern Poverty Law Center sued Cobb County’s Board of Elections for failing to send over 1,000 requested absentee ballots. Following a judge’s order, ballots postmarked by Election Day can come into the county as late as Nov. 14.

The Texas Civil Rights Project and the Texas ACLU filed an emergency lawsuit after a number of polling locations in Harris County, home to Houston, reportedly failed to open on time for Election Day. Over 780 polling places were ordered by a judge to stay open until 9 p.m. local time, one hour longer than usual. Issues with check-in technology in Texas’ Bell County also caused polling places there to remain open longer.

Polling places in Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County were kept open an additional two hours due to a paper shortage. In North Carolina, polling places in Columbus, Robeson, and Wilson counties closed later in the evening after they opened late Tuesday morning.

Two candidates for governor make history

Two gubernatorial firsts tonight: In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore becomes the state’s first Black governor. And in Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey’s win makes her the state’s first elected woman and openly gay governor.

Left: Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic candidate for Gov. Maura Healey greet supporters during a campaign stop, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Boston’s East Boston neighborhood. Right: Democrat Wes Moore speaks on the phone with Gov. Larry Hogan after Moore was declared the winner of the Maryland gubernatorial race, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne/Bryan Woolston)

Moore is a combat who served as a captain and paratrooper with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne, as well as a bestselling author.

Healey is currently Massachusetts’ attorney general and has broken a peculiar jinx in the state. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general sought the governor’s office and all failed, according to the Associated Press.

House, Senate incumbents hold onto their seats

Throughout the country, candidates running for reelection are largely winning their races.

Republican candidates winning reelection, according to the Associated Press, include Florida’s Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Matt Gaetz; Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky; Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio; and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

New York Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have won their races as well.

Some gubernatorial races being called

One of the most anticipated governor’s races was in Florida — where controversial Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis faced re-election. The Associated Press called the race for DeSantis early Tuesday evening.

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, has been declared the winner in the race for Arkansas governor, according to The Associated Press. She defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones to nab the seat that her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007. She is the first female governor elected in Arkansas.

Other governor’s races called include victories for Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN); Wes Moore (D-MD); Maura Healey (D-MA); Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA); Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH); and Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL).

Some congressional races being called

As polls begin to close nationwide, the Associated Press has started to call some races.

That includes the U.S. Senate race in Kentucky, where Republican Rand Paul has secured his third term. He defeated Charles Booker, the first Black Democratic nominee for the Senate in the Bluegrass State.

Another Republican, Senator Tim Scott, has won his reelection race in South Carolina. He beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term that he is calling his last.

In Vermont, Democrat Peter Welch has won the election to U.S. Senate. He defeated a little-known Republican challenger, Gerald Malloy, for the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the upper chamber.

Former presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) won re-election.

Other early Senate race calls include Katie Britt (R-AL); Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT); Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat.

What early exit polls are saying

An early exit poll conducted by Edison Research for CNN asked voters Tuesday how they felt about the two major political parties when it came to the biggest issues dominating the news cycle.

The poll found that more voters said they trusted Republicans to handle inflation and crime better than Democrats.

Voters sided with Democrats, however, when it came to which party they trusted to handle abortion-related issues. Over the summer, the Supreme Court voted to strike down Roe V. Wade, opening the door for conservative-led states across the nation to enact strict “trigger bans” against abortion rights.

Polls beginning to close

The first polls of the night have closed in portions of Indiana and Kentucky, The Hill reports. 7 p.m. eastern will bring closures in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and parts of Florida. Of those states, Florida and Georgia will perhaps be the most closely watched nationally with high-profile gubernatorial races and swing Senate seats up for grabs.

Even though he’s two years removed from the ballot, former President Donald Trump found a way to make headlines on election day, sitting down with Nexstar’s NewsNation for an exclusive interview where he took credit for Ron DeSantis’ election as Florida governor.

DeSantis is now seen as Trump’s primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 and the former president took credit for raising him from relative obscurity during an interview with Markie Martin. Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis

“He was not going to be able to even be a factor in the race,” Trump said, referring to the GOP gubernatorial primary. “And as soon as I endorsed him, within moments, the race was over.”

During a ranging interview, trump spoke on the midterms and election integrity. The full interview with NewsNation’s Markie Martin will air at 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT on NewsNation.