Live production of Scooby-Doo! to be performed in El Paso next year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tickets for the live theater production of, “Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold” go on sale on Friday (Nov. 15).

The live performance will be acted out at the Plaza Theatre on May 27, 2020.

According to the show’s creators, the production will offer music, discovery, and of course, gh-gh-ghosts! Fans of the original show will also see all their favorite characters on stage including, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, Velma, and Scooby-Doo.

Tickets range in price from $27.00 to $192.00 (Premium V.I.P.) plus taxes and fees. Tickets may also be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and at the Plaza Theatre Box Office.

For more information head on over to http://www.scoobylivetour.com/.