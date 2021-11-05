REPLAY: NMSU announces move to C-USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a 20 year affiliation with the Western Athletic Conference, NM State will be bearing a new conference flag beginning on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

In an announcement issued Friday afternoon by NM State and Conference USA, NM State has accepted an invitation to join the league..

NM State is one of four institutions which are set to join the ranks of Conference USA beginning in 2023-24. Along with NM State, Jacksonville State, Liberty University and Sam Houston State University will trade in their current league affiliations for the C-USA flag.

Regents decided to become an all-sports member of Conference-USA beginning in 2023, marking the first time since 1961 and the days of the Border Conference, that UTEP and NMSU will reside in the same conference.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.