LIVE: FBI holds news conference detailing charges against El Paso Walmart shooting suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the FBI are holding a press conference on Thursday to detail the hate crime charges against El Paso Walmart shooting suspect. The news conference will be held at 5 p.m. Mountain time.

You can watch the live stream in the video below:

HISTORY

Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas stands accused of killing 22 people and injuring dozens more in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The indictment states that Crusius used the Internet to purchase a semi-automatic rifle in June. The document alleges that the suspect went online to buy 1,000 rounds of ammunition for the weapon.

Crusius also reportedly drafted a document titled, “The Inconvenient Truth.” According to the indictment, the draft by Crusius showed hatred towards Hispanics. Crusius’ document reportedly states “This attack was in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are instigators, not me.”

El Paso County District Attorney, Jaime Esparza released a statement on Thursday saying:

The State of Texas is continuing the prosecution of the Walmart shooter. Our office is actively working on the case and continues to be committed to assisting the victims through the judicial process. We support the indictment by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as one more way of holding the shooter accountable. The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work hard to ensure that justice is done and that the shooter is held accountable by our community. The office will fully cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of the federal charges announced today.

In total there are 90-count indictment charges filed against Crusius.

Upon conviction, the charges in the indictment calls for the death penalty or life imprisonment.