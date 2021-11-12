REPLAY: City/County news conference on COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego held a joint news conference regarding COVID-19, and the increase in cases throughout El Paso County.

Mayor Oscar Leeser urged El Pasoans to be aware of their surroundings during the holiday season and gatherings, to mask up, wash up and socially distance.

For his part, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego echoed the mayor’s suggestions, adding that – with our previous COIVD-19 exeperience – “History repeats itself because we don’t learn…”

Samaniego added that above and beyond the mandated and guidelines, it was community members themselves rallying to beat back the virus that made the difference last year, and with proactive approach it can happen once again.

When asked about the current situation in some schools in the surrounding districts, Samaniego said that he and the mayor can only “make recommendations to the ISD’s…they make the determinations themselves” when it comes to COVID-19 and prevention actions.

