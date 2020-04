EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced the first COVID-19 death in the area.

The first victim is a man in his 80s. He died in an El Paso hospital.

There are now 225 cases in El Paso County.

The replay should be available on the City’s YouTube channel. You can watch it below.

The update from city leaders and health officials will include a discussion on the current plan of action and officials will also have updates on the COVID-19 cases in El Paso.