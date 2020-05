EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday evening the City of El Paso will provide an update on COVID-19.

City officials will talk about the Local Emergency Directive and other items related to the pandemic.

The press conference will begin at 5:30 p.m.

As it stands, the City of El Paso has reported a total of 1,119 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths related to the virus.