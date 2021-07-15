Live Active EP promotes 3 minute high intensity workouts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Live Active El Paso is helping keep residents healthy with High Intensity Interval Training or HIIT from Empowerment Health and Wellness.

“You’ll work harder than you do when you do a typical cardio workout. But you’ll do it in spurts of 30 seconds to 3 minutes. Then you’ll have a chance to recover for about the same amount of time or longer,” said Nancy Johnson from Empowerment Health and Wellness.

Johnson said there are many benefits of a quick HIIT training including helping heart rate, health loss, and strengthens bones. HIIT is recommended for any age as a daily workout.

Live Active El Paso said no equipment is needed and it has a variety of workouts on it’s Facebook page and website liveactiveep.com.

