EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While trying to detain an offender, two officers from the Central Regional Command were assaulted yesterday afternoon in south central El Paso.

Suspect identified as 27-year-old Angel Eduardo Zamora was seen littering which is a nuisance issue that affects the quality of life for merchants and visitors to the area but is an offense that would have resulted in either a verbal warning or a citation.

Instead, Zamora fled from the officers, and when the officers caught up to him, he assaulted them.

According to El Paso Police department, during the struggle, Zamora removed one of the officer’s tasers from the holster and fired it at the officers. As the struggle continued, Zamora drove the taser against one officer and discharged it. Zamora then struck the other officer in the face with the taser before fleeing the scene.

Other responding officers located Zamora hiding out inside a building at the 600 block of Oregon and placed him under arrest. The use of a taser by an officer is meant to incapacitate an offender in order to effect an arrest while minimizing the risk of injury to the officer(s), the offender himself, and possibly to any innocent bystanders.

Conversely, when an offender attempts or succeeds, in disarming an officer of any weapon, it is not to effect a lawful arrest but presumably to inflict harm upon the officer or another person. In order to prevent an offender from rendering an officer incapacitated at the risk of serious bodily injury or death, any level of force used by the officer against the offender would be objectively construed as reasonably necessary.

Zamora faces two accounts of assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, resisting arrest, taking weapon from a peace officer and escape and under a total of $80,000.

