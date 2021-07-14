LIST: Athletes with El Paso and Texas ties competing in the Olympics

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Like many children of Mexican immigrants, Amalia Mondragon grew up with roots on both sides of the border. That meant speaking English at school and going home to her Spanish-speaking parents. It meant peaceful afternoons in the farming community of La Union, New Mexico, followed by weekend trips to visit relatives in the fast-paced and noisy urban sprawl of Juarez, Mexico.

It also gave her the ability to explain important information in English for her parents and automatically switching to Spanish as soon as she crossed the border into Mexico.