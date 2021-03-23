Lincoln National Forest hosts virtual BioBlitz

To celebrate spring the Lincoln National Forest is hosting a virtual BioBlitz through the iNaturalist app where visitors can report the plants and animals they see while visiting the forest. Photo courtesy of Lincoln National Forest.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nature lovers and those interested in learning more about nature can participate in a virtual BioBlitz at the Lincoln National Forest through April 15 on the iNaturalist app.

BioBlitzes are events where the public focuses on finding and identifying as many species of plants and animals as possible in a certain area for a short period of time, until April 15 through the iNaturalist app.

These events, according to forest officials, can help people understand the flora and fauna in a certain area. The event allows participants to document plant and animal species they may encounter in the forest.

Participants should download the iNaturalist app and then sign into or create an account. They then can search under projects for Lincoln National Forest Spring 2021 BioBlitz to join the event. Once there, they can follow the instructions within the app to post an observation.

If participants are not familiar with certain species, they can post an image and the iNaturalist community can help identify it. Participants can also take photos and upload them to the app later if they don’t have service during an outing.

Forest officials advise participants to keep a respectful and safe distance from all animals and to only take pictures. Do not attempt to physically collect animals or plants.