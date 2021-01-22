Lincoln County woman in her 20s among New Mexico’s 33 virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 20s from Lincoln County was among the 33 new virus deaths reported by the New Mexico Department of Health on Friday.

The woman was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,077.

On Friday, the Health Department also reported 136 new cases in Doña Ana County, 14 new cases in Lincoln County and 23 new cases in Otero County. Statewide, 921 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Friday.

New Mexico has now had a total of 167,731 COVID-19 cases; Doña Ana County has had 20,383, Lincoln County has had 1,341 and Otero County has had 2,705 cases.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.