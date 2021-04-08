Life of Juno the Asian elephant to be celebrated at the zoo this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A memorial event for Juno, the beloved Asian elephant, is set to take place this weekend.

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced the memorial event on that will take place Saturday, April 10, to honor Juno’s legacy after losing her battle with breast cancer last month.

Guests of the zoo are encouraged to wear pink in Juno’s memory on Saturday and will have the opportunity to share written messages outside the elephant exhibit throughout the day. The messages will be given to Juno’s care team.

“Juno was a great elephant and wonderful representative of her species,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “She formed lasting bonds with our animal care team and even through her battle with cancer; she lived with great dignity and a real sense of adventure and fun. She had the best sense of humor out of any elephant I have ever met. She will be missed by the animal care team, our guests and everyone whose life she touched with her gentle soul.”

Juno was 53 years old and one of the only known elephants to be diagnosed with breast cancer, says the El Paso Zoo.

The zoo continues their work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to explore options for a companion elephant for Savannah, the zoo’s other elephant. Asian elephants are an AZA SAFE species. SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) focuses the collective expertise within AZA accredited zoos and aquariums and leverages their massive audiences to save species.

To learn more about the El Paso Zoo, click here.

