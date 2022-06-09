EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Texas Tech Physicians El Paso (TTP El Paso), under the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) umbrella, has been selected by L&F Distributors to be their primary care provider for their employees.

A partnership was announced by TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., and L&F Distributors’ Owner and General Manager-West Nick LaMantia at the company’s warehouse.





























We’re very excited about how this partnership will transform the health of our employees. We strive to give our employees the very best and TTP El Paso’s primary care is a huge step in that direction. Nick LaMantia, L&F Distributors’ Owner and General Manager

L&F Distributors is a major regional beverage wholesaler and distributor.

To encourage employees to take advantage of the world-class physicians and specialty care available at TTP El Paso, L&F will cover the copay for its employees and their dependents beginning July 1. LaMantia’s hope is that L&F Distributors employees will find it easier to establish a primary care physician relationship and schedule annual checkups for every member of the family.

Peter Catinella, M.D., M.P.H., an associate professor at TTUHSC El Paso and chair of the Department of Family Medicine – Transmountain at TTP El Paso, said family medicine physicians and residents are prepared to provide services and can even see the entire family together. With routine checkups, physicians can identify health conditions early and provide preventative care, which can help reduce health care costs in the long run. The partnership will also support TTUHSC El Paso’s educational mission of equipping the Borderplex with talented physicians. TTUHSC El Paso medical residents train with faculty physicians at all TTP El Paso locations, caring for the region’s diverse patient population.

L&F Distributors understands family, service and community. We hold these same core values at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. This partnership builds on these values and helps support our efforts of caring for the people of the Borderplex, while also contributing to our mission of training the future physician workforce for this region. I’m excited to have our department contribute to this innovative collaboration. Peter Catinella, M.D., M.P.H., an associate professor at TTUHSC El Paso and chair of the Department of Family Medicine – Transmountain at TTP El Paso

Beyond family medicine, TTP El Paso clinics offer services from a variety of subspecialty providers, helping local families avoid the expense of traveling outside the city for specialized health care services.

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for TTP El Paso, and quite frankly we hope it’s not the last. That first doctor visit is sometimes the hardest, but we’re here to make it easier for our friends at L&F Distributors. They can set an appointment and know they’ll be accepted as a new patient and cared for by some of the best physicians in the region. Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., President, TTUHSC El Paso

