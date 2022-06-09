EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Texas Tech Physicians El Paso (TTP El Paso), under the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) umbrella, has been selected by L&F Distributors to be their primary care provider for their employees.
A partnership was announced by TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., and L&F Distributors’ Owner and General Manager-West Nick LaMantia at the company’s warehouse.
L&F Distributors is a major regional beverage wholesaler and distributor.
To encourage employees to take advantage of the world-class physicians and specialty care available at TTP El Paso, L&F will cover the copay for its employees and their dependents beginning July 1. LaMantia’s hope is that L&F Distributors employees will find it easier to establish a primary care physician relationship and schedule annual checkups for every member of the family.
Peter Catinella, M.D., M.P.H., an associate professor at TTUHSC El Paso and chair of the Department of Family Medicine – Transmountain at TTP El Paso, said family medicine physicians and residents are prepared to provide services and can even see the entire family together. With routine checkups, physicians can identify health conditions early and provide preventative care, which can help reduce health care costs in the long run. The partnership will also support TTUHSC El Paso’s educational mission of equipping the Borderplex with talented physicians. TTUHSC El Paso medical residents train with faculty physicians at all TTP El Paso locations, caring for the region’s diverse patient population.
Beyond family medicine, TTP El Paso clinics offer services from a variety of subspecialty providers, helping local families avoid the expense of traveling outside the city for specialized health care services.
