EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Leticia Ewing will be the 1st principal of Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 School, EPISD’s Bond consolidation of Terrace Hills Middle and Collins Elementary.



Ewing is a veteran educator and school administrator who has served as principal at Collins since 2011. In 2019, she was appointed to also serve as principal of Terrace Hills, according to EPISD.



Ms. Ewing has served the Collins/Terrace Hills communities for more than a decade and it is fitting that she will continue to do so as the schools enter their new phase as Bobby Joe Hill PK-8. We look forward to welcoming the students and community to this updated campus that will better serve the Northeast community for years to come. Diana Sayavedra, Superintendent, EPISD



Ewing was a teacher and campus administrator in the Socorro Independent School District before coming to El Paso ISD. She has a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both from the University of Texas at El Paso.



Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is named after the legendary basketball player from Texas Western College, now known as UTEP. As a member of the 1966 National NCAA championship team, he made history by being part of the first all African American starting line-up at a college championship game.

