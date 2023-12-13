EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In summer of 2023, legendary Five Points Bar Pershing Inn closed its doors for good until its recent revamp into a modernized dive bar.

Cinco Bar will continue the legacy of Pershing Inn, according to new owner Pedro Soto.

Soto has worked as a bartender for 14 years and has now taken on a challenge of running his own place.

“The opportunity came to take such an iconic place somewhere. I mean, it’s hard to say no,” he said.

Cinco will keep Pershing Inn’s wooden bar and some other fixtures as well as the dive bar feel, Soto explained.

“We try to keep everything as original as possible and try to keep most of the history in the building. We don’t want to gut the place and make it completely something different. I mean, we wanted to obviously change it and change the concept of the place, but still maintain the history of the location,” he said.

Cinco still does not have a set date for when it’s going to open, but it is in its finishing stages.

Soto tells KTSM it will be announced “very soon.”