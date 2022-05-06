EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This weekend will mark the start of the Legacy of Liberty air show at Holloman air force base – however, the show is not just for the air show spectators

Friday was just a preview of what aircraft aficionados will get to see tomorrow and Sunday, and those who were at the airfield got a taste of the show – including the USAF Thunderbirds. This will be the first time in over a decade that the group will perform at Holloman.

There are plenty of other aircraft for people to see and interact with and those who brought them over, like Enrico Mayers from Fort Bliss in El Paso, are excited to showcase them

“I think what we look forward to the most is to show the public the aircraft the h64 and the capabilities of the aircraft i know a lot of people don’t get to see it up and close so we look forward to the opportunity to have people take a look on the inside and see what this aircraft is capable of and the systems that are inside.”

Mayers says that it’s a pleasure to present the aircraft to the public because it is the same one that was shown to him that solidified his place in the army.

“It means a lot because personally, I chose the fly the Apache from something very similar i had the opportunity to meet a couple of Apache pilots while i was deployed in Iraq and they showed me around the aircraft and that pretty much sealed the deal i knew that this is what i wanted to do.”

With the opportunity to show the same aircraft that made him want to be a pilot, Mayers is hoping to use this weekend to inspire the next generation of airmen

“Ability to see up close and personal and interact with the pilots set me on a path to become a pilot myself so hopefully we can inspire future generations of attack pilots.”>

Again, plenty of aerial spectacles for people to see including the iconic Thunderbirds – with gates open to the public at 8 am on both days.

