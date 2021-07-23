Leeser joins other Texas mayors to call on Congress to pass Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Big city mayors in Texas are calling on Congress to quickly pass President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF).

Mayor Oscar Leeser of El Paso joined 13 other Texas mayors on Friday in sending a letter to Congressional leadership that asks for immediate action to pass the bill that the group says “will help lead to critical infrastructure investments in Texas communities and across the country.”

In the letter, the mayors write that the BIF’s $1.2 trillion funding over eight years will help improve the sustainability of local economies, while also making them more resilient and equitable.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework is vital to the critically needed investments in public transportation; roads; bridges; passenger and freight rail; drinking water and wastewater; clean energy and electrification; pollution cleanup; cyber-attack and extreme weather resiliency; and broadband access,” the letter reads in part.

KTSM 9 News spoke one-on-one with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who says that one of the most attractive aspects of the BIF is the creation of jobs in communities like the Borderland.

“These investments are all about jobs,” said Granholm. “It’s going to be all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people, but 90 percent of the jobs will be for people who have a high school degree with a little bit of training.”

To read the full letter by the mayors, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.