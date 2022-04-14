EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s Veronika Lebisova has been selected to the 2022 Conference USA Women’s All-Academic Team.

Lebisova is the first player in program history to land a spot on the squad since the Miners joined the league in 2005-06.

The sophomore has compiled a team-best 16 singles victories on the year, including a stout 8-3 in dual play (1-1 at No. 2, 2-1 at No. 3 and 5-1 at No. 5). She has won two straight and seven of her last nine singles matches.

I am extremely proud of Vero for this tremendous achievement. Her hard work in the classroom and on the court is unmatched. I am very happy that she is getting the recognition she deserves. Ivan Fernandez, UTEP Tennis head coach

Lebisova boasts a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in kinesiology. She has also thrived on the court for the Miners.

In doubles play she has joined forces with Thassane Abrahim to register a record of 9-4 at the No. 1 position in dual action for the Orange and Blue. The duo has claimed back-to-back matches and eight of the past 10.

