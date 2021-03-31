Learn to redecorate your home landscape at an affordable price

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Although It’s tempting to head to the home improvement store and pick up a few plants and flowers and just start planting.

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water says if homeowners take the time to properly plan their landscape, they can potentially end up saving water and money too.

For Water Tip Wednesday, El Paso Water is collaborating with several local organizations to bring two FREE virtual landscape workshops in April.

The first virtual workshop will be on April 14th at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. The event will cover some basics for gardening in the Chihuahuan Desert and why water conservation is important. Attendees will learn about native plants and why they are crucial to have a sustainable, thriving landscape.

The second virtual workshop will be on April 21 at 6 .p.m and examine basic design principles, landscapes, and how to achieve a water efficient and aesthetically pleasing garden. Lastly, people will learn how to evaluate your home to develop a plan using existing satellite images.

Call 915-771-2354 to sign up, or you can go to www.TecH2O.org, click on events, and then workshops and lectures for a link.