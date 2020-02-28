Leap Day baby? How to celebrate Feb. 29 in the El Paso-Las Cruces area.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’ve been waiting four years for this weekend.

The rare Feb. 29 falls on a Saturday this year. And there will be several ways to celebrate in the El Paso and Las Cruces area, from free events to a large birthday bash.

If you want to celebrate the Leap Year or just enjoy some of the warm weather, here are some ideas:

Villa Italian Kitchen

Known for its quick-serve pizza’s, Villa Italian Kitchen will offer a free slice to anyone celebrating their birthday.

In order to cash in, a valid form of identification showing the date of birth must be presented.

iFly

The birthday celebration continues. iFly’s Leap Year Week has been going on since Feb. 24 and will continue until March 1.

Once again, if your birthday is on Feb. 29 and you can prove it, iFly will let you fly two times for free.

But don’t worry, if your birthday comes every year. iFly is offering a 29% discount for anyone not born on Feb. 29.

Las Cruces pools

Las Cruces is offering a leap year free swim day on Feb. 29.

This free event will take place at the Regional Aquatic Center located at 1401 E. Hadley Ave.

Event officials say kids 8 and younger must have an adult in the pool with them at all times.

Leap Year Capital of the world

Did you know that Anthony, Texas is the Leap Year Capital of the world?

The town knows how to celebrate a Feb. 29. And this year will be no different. It starts at 7 p.m. on Friday night with a dinner at the Great American Steakhouse, 600 Valley Chili Rd.

The celebration will roll over until Saturday with a 10 a.m. trek at the Native American Trail Hike, followed by a 5 p.m. gathering at the Sombra Antigua Vineyard and Winery, 430 La Vina Rd.