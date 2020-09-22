League of Women Voters El Paso holding drive-thru voter registration drive on National Voter Registration Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s National Voter Registration Day!

To make the process of registering to vote easier, the League of Women Voters El Paso is holding a drive-thru voter registration drive Tuesday at the Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo in West El Paso.

The event is going on until 6 p.m. To register, head to the theater’s parking lot.

The group is also hosting candidate forums for Districts 2, 3, 4 and 7, with a mayoral forum to follow.

The event is just weeks before Election Day arrives, and that’s one reason the group said this event is necessary.

“It’s important to show your voice,” League of Women Voters El Paso President Carol Wallace told KTSM 9 News. “The city government is your voice. They vote on things like streets and parks, they vote on museums. They vote on all the aspects that are important for citizens.”

If you’re not able to make it to the event, it’s not too late to register to vote. Visit the El Paso County elections Department to get an application: https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/voter_registration.

The last day to register to vote in Texas is Oct. 5. Applications being mailed must also be postmarked by that date.

To register in New Mexico, you can visit the Doña Ana County Bureau of Elections: https://donaanacounty.org/elections/registration.

The last day to register to vote in New Mexico is Oct. 6. Mailed-in applications must also be postmarked by that date.