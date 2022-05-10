Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public School (LCPS) officials and police are warning parents and students about tetrahydrocannabinol-(THC) infused products disguised as popular snacks and vapor pens that are laced with THC.

According to LCPS officials, in the last several weeks, school officials and SROs from the Las Cruces Police Department have confiscated numerous packages that resemble popular snacks but are infused with THC, the psychoactive substance that produces the “high” associated with smoking cannabis.

“Some of the products seized from students are in packaging that is brightly colored and made to resemble a variety of popular snacks. Some of them appear to be designed to attract teenagers or pre-teens…” LCPS officials shared via a news release.

A few of the packages seized appear to be counterfeit and made to resemble legitimate food products. Two items confiscated from students resemble popular Frito-Lay products with THC added. However, Frito-Lay does not manufacture or sell edible cannabis snack products. Other products seized from students have packaging that clearly state they contain THC. Las Cruces Public School (LCPS)

Additionally, officials have found some students in possession of vape pens that are infused with THC.

“It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase or possess THC products. The Las Cruces Police Department is trying to determine how and where students obtained these products,” officials shared.

School officials added that anyone who sells or supplies THC-infused products to a minor can be charged with a felony.

Anyone with information on where teenagers are obtaining these products are asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

