LCPS offering COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students 12 and older

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Public Schools says it has received approval from the state’s health department to coordinate COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15.

Through a partnership with the New Mexico Department of Health and the Office of Emergency Management, district officials will host a vaccination clinic in the auxiliary gym at Las Cruces High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

To register for an appointment, click here and use the code LCPSMID.

The district said anyone under 18 years of age must bring a signed parental consent form if they are not accompanied by a parent or guardian. Forms are available for download here.

Officials also said anyone who received a first dose of vaccine on April 28 is eligible to receive their second dose on Wednesday and should have received a text notification with additional instructions.