LCPD warns residents of scammers who may try to target recipients of stimulus checks

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department along with the United States Secret Service, and other law enforcement agencies throughout the country are warning residents to be aware of scammers who may try to target recipients of the COVID-19 stimulus package.

According to LCPD, scammers may try to use various methods to obtain personal or financial information. Some of those methods include phishing attempts by e-mail, phone calls, text messages, social media, or in person.

LCPD also said scammers could also attempt to provide quicker access to stimulus funds for a small fee. Authorities said that too is a phishing attempt and should be considered a scam.

Police encourage residents to refrain from providing personal or financial information to anyone they do not know.

Anyone who receives such a scam or phishing attempt should simply ignore it and refrain from responding, authorities said.

According to officials, consumers do not need to sign up or register to receive their share of the stimulus package, and no government entity will actively seek private or financial information from residents.

The stimulus payments will be based on previously-filed tax returns so residents don’t need to take action in order to receive their funds.