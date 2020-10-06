LCPD warns public to be aware of fake Census workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department is warning the public to be aware of fake Census workers who are trying to obtain personal information.

LCPD said there were two reported incidents in Las Cruces last week. The targeted people did not fall for any potential scam.

To help identify legitimate Census workers, ask to see their badge, which will identify them as a worker for the U.S. Census Bureau. Residents can also call the Census Field Service Office at (844) 330-2020 to verify Census takers.

Census takers will ask questions pertaining to names, ethnicity and dates of birth of all individuals living within the home, along with homeownership or rental situation.

They will not ask for any banking or financial information.

Census takers will be in the field through Oct. 31. The 2020 Census can also be completed online by visiting www.census.gov.

Anyone who suspects a fraudulent Census taker, or any suspicious activity, can call police at (575) 526-0795 or 911 if it is an emergency.