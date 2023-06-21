EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With daily high temperatures expected to reach triple digits through at least the end of June, the Las Cruces police and fire departments remind motorists that excessive heat can cause death or serious injury to people and pets left in an enclosed vehicle.



Research shows that the interior temperature of an enclosed vehicle can rise more than 19 degrees Fahrenheit after only 10 minutes in the sun, 34 degrees after 30 minutes, and 45-50 degrees in about one hour. The rapidly increasing interior temperature of a vehicle can cause injury to people and pets, even when outdoor daytime temperatures are in the 80s or low 90s.



Studies show the practice of leaving a vehicle window partially open, or ‘cracked’ as it is often called, does little to no good in decreasing the interior temperature. And days that are overcast offer shade, but little to no help in keeping a vehicle cool enough for pets or children.



People can be critically injured or killed when the core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A body temperature of 107 degrees is considered to be lethal.

The Las Cruces police and fire departments offer these safety tips.