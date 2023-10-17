EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman died after an officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Today, the Las Cruces Police Department announced they will hold a news conference to discuss that incident at 2:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

At about 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, a Las Cruces police officer contacted 45-year-old Teresa Gomez and a passenger in her vehicle near the 1300 block of Burley Court. At some point during the contact, the officer fired at least one round that hit Gomez.

Gomez was taken to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Jesus Garcia, 38, the passenger in Gomez’s vehicle, was not injured. He was then arrested on misdemeanor and felony warrants.

Las Cruces police and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating the incident. The task force includes investigators from the New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State University Police.

Tuesday’s news conference will be live-streamed on clctv.com and the City’s YouTube Channel.