LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – During the month of May, the Las Cruces Police Department will schedule sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols within city limits. These checkpoints are meant to reduce the number of motorists who drive while intoxicated.

The latest figures for DWI arrests (2021) in New Mexico show there were 8,419 drivers put in custody. The number of alcohol-involved fatal crashes rose to 178 –the highest in the last decade, according to the Department of Transportation.

Police officers will also be looking for other violations including the use of cell phones while driving, the use of seat belts and child safety seats.