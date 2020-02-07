LCPD still looking for answers on 30 Year anniversary of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre

Las Cruces, NM (KTSM) – 30 years have passed and those responsible for the 1990 Las Cruces bowling alley massacre have yet to be caught. Las Cruces Police hasn’t given up and said that it is still looking for answers.

A man who lost three family members in the shooting said he hopes one day someone with information will come forward and bring his family closure.

“In my heart, I’m hoping it will. 30 years is a long time man and there are not that many cold cases that get solved after that,” said Anthony Teran, a family member of three victims.

Anthony’s brother Steven Teran was shot and killed along with his daughter’s ages six and two.

“It’s aggregating. People say time heals all wounds, it doesn’t. I’m still as mad today as I was the day it happened,” said Teran.

After 30 years police haven’t found the two men they believe are responsible for killing four and wounding three people on the morning of February 10th, 1990.

“Even though it’s been 30 years do not think for one second that you have gotten away with it we are perusing it. We are chipping away. Every step that we take, every piece of evidence that we send to the lab is just one step forward,” said Amador Martinez, a Detective for LCPD.

Las Cruces Police are offering a $30,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that could lead them to those responsible.

LCPD said the lack of DNA collected at the scene has made the case harder to solve.

“DNA wasn’t something that this department was properly trained for, they didn’t collect it. I’m not saying that’s the fault of there’s it was just outside of their training,” said Detective Martinez.

Police remain hopeful that the evidence and tips from the community could solve the case.

“I think something that we have something that was collected back in 1990 will allow us to tell the story of what happened, unfortunately, I haven’t come across it yet but that hasn’t stopped us from doing it,” said Detective Martinez.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Investigators said even if it is second-hand knowledge it could help solve this 30-year-old case and bring closure to the victims’ families.

“We still need answers, we’re not going to give up, I’m not going to give up,” said Teran.

On Monday, February 10th, 2020 the 30th anniversary a movie made about the tragic day in 1990 called, “A Nightmare In Las Cruces” will be playing at Flix Brewhouse at 6450 N Desert Blvd Ste 12, El Paso, TX 79912.