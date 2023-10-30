EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department asks for anyone with information on a Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, shooting on Dyer Street to please contact them.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, on the 3100 block of Dyer Street, a drive-by shooting was directed at a house party.

As a result of the shooting, seven victims, one who was 17-years old and six others who were 18-years old and older, were injured. Two victims are in critical, but stable, condition.

The seven victims were initially taken to Las Cruces hospitals, but one was later transferred to an El Paso hospital.

There were no deaths in this shooting.

No arrests have yet been made, and the shooting is still being investigated. Any additional information to be shared with LCPD can be made by calling (575) 526-0795.