EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the person or persons responsible for Saturday night’s shooting that injured seven individuals at a house party on Dyer Street.



About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to the 3100 block of Dyer Street where a drive-by shooting injured seven people who were attending a house party. Six of the seven victims were transported to area hospitals. Two of the injured were in critical condition.

One victim received a superficial injury and reported it to police on Monday.



Anyone with information that can help identify the person or persons responsible for the shooting, or the vehicle that was used in this crime, is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County.



Crime Stoppers allows tips to be provided anonymously. Anyone with information that can help in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.