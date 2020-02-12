LCPD responding to SWAT situation; Las Cruces residents asked to avoid area

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A man in Las Cruces barricaded himself inside a home following a domestic incident, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

It happened Wednesday morning at a home north of Las Cruces.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the 2200 block of Dona Ana Road and the area of Webb Road.

Las Cruces police and deputies from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office responded to the initial call about 8:40 a.m., authorities said.

LCPD’s SWAT team has been activated in response to the possible barricaded subject.

Investigators said no major injuries have been reported at this time.