LCPD officer seriously injured during a welfare check at Sonic restaurant

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — A Las Cruces police officer who was helping take custody of a man behind the wheel of a car was injured when the suspect accelerated away from the scene and struck the officer Monday afternoon, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at the Sonic Drive-In at 2925 N. Main St.

An LCPD spokesperson said preliminary information from the investigation indicates officers were conducting a welfare check on the subject when it was deemed necessary to take the man into custody. Police believe at least one round was fired during the incident.

The officer suffered a serious injury to a leg and was rushed to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The subject’s vehicle was located by police sometime after the incident in a west Las Cruces neighborhood. The suspect has not been located. Police are hoping to speak with a Mark James Esquibel, approximately 40 years old, in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information on Mark James Esquibel’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795.

Video from a witness shared with KTSM 9 News appears to show the vehicle running over an officer as it took off and you can hear gunshots as the car speeds away.