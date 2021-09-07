LCPD make arrest in Lohman shooting, police looking for suspect

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department arrested a man believed to be responsible for the death of Ezekiel Diaz and police are looking for a second suspect.

Police say Hector Victor Calderon, 28, was arrested on Saturday in connection to the death of Diaz who was found at the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Walnut Street.

Investigators are now looking for Jimmy Levi Rogers, 29, who is suspected of also being involved in Diaz’s death.

Diaz, who was 40-years-old, was found on the roadway after police were dispatched to the scene of a shooting on Aug. 16. He was near the driver’s-side door of a black sport utility vehicle.

Investigators believe Rogers was driving a grey Toyota Corolla near the intersection of Lohman and Walnut where Diaz was shot. Police also say Calderon was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

LCPD investigators allege Diaz was shot after 7:30 p.m. after he parked his own SUV on Lohman. And, that multiple witnesses described hearing a gunshot and seeing a gray Toyota leave the scene.

“The autopsy of Diaz determined he was struck in the chest by one gunshot,” a news release says.

Police found Rogers’ gray Toyota Corolla on Aug. 17 at a motel on West Picacho Avenue. Investigators interviewed Rogers, Calderon and several others who know the two.

“Results of the investigation put both suspects at the same place, at the time of the shooting,” police allege.

Police urge the public to call 911 if information is known about Rogers’ whereabouts. He is described to be 5-foot-11-inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say he should not be approached as he may be armed and is considered to be dangerous.

