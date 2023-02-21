LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Dept. is inviting the public to have “Coffee with a Cop” this Thursday at the Village Inn located at 445 S. Telshor Blvd.

Residents can stop by the restaurant between 7-10 a.m. on February 23 to enjoy free coffee and have a conversation with local police officers.

Those attending the event are encouraged to ask officers about their jobs and begin a conversation regarding any concerns they have about law enforcement.

Thursday is expected to be a very busy day for the Department, which will also be attending a law enforcement hiring event in El Paso that day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the El Paso Marriott located at 1600 Airway Blvd.

That event is open to anyone looking for information on a career in law enforcement and current officers from other departments who are interested in transferring to Las Cruces.

More information is available online at CLCPD.com, while prospective applicants can also text “JoinLCPD” to 575-376-6817.