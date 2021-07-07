LCPD holding workshop to help deter utility terrain vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several law enforcement agencies are set to host a vehicle identification number etching event for utility terrain vehicle owners in an effort to deter thefts.

Police say they will host two events, free of charge and specifically for UTV’s, for Las Cruces residents on Saturday. One will begin at 9:30 a.m. and another starts at noon.

“Las Cruces area residents are encouraged to have the VIN etched on their UTV’s to discourage auto thefts and to help law enforcement correctly identify a stolen UTV or parts from a UTV that may be stolen,” a news release says.

Las Cruces police say they have the ability to etch VIN’s on glass, metal and plastic in a way that is visible to the naked eye or only with an infrared lighting source.

“Having a vehicle etched with its VIN discourages auto thefts because it’s more difficult to part-out and sell parts that can be tracked using the VIN,” a news release reads.

The events are courtesy of the Community Outreach officers, New Mexico State Police, The Power Center and Las Cruces Motorsports.

