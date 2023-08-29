EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police want drivers and pedestrians to know that it is against City ordinance to delay or impede traffic flow in any manner.



Traffic impedance is often seen when a pedestrian walks onto a roadway to receive a handout or when a driver stops a vehicle to provide a handout, according to the City’s news release.



Drivers and pedestrians can both be cited for impeding the flow of traffic.



The ordinance states that it is unlawful to:

Cause a person to enter onto the traveled portion of a street or highway.

Stand or loiter on any median that separates traffic lanes.

Cause or prevent vehicles from safely moving into a legal parking area.

The ordinance’s purpose is to prevent injury to pedestrians and delays in traffic.

Police will be stepping up education and enforcement of this ordinance throughout September.