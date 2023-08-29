EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police want drivers and pedestrians to know that it is against City ordinance to delay or impede traffic flow in any manner.
Traffic impedance is often seen when a pedestrian walks onto a roadway to receive a handout or when a driver stops a vehicle to provide a handout, according to the City’s news release.
Drivers and pedestrians can both be cited for impeding the flow of traffic.
The ordinance states that it is unlawful to:
Cause a person to enter onto the traveled portion of a street or highway.
Stand or loiter on any median that separates traffic lanes.
Cause or prevent vehicles from safely moving into a legal parking area.
The ordinance’s purpose is to prevent injury to pedestrians and delays in traffic.
Police will be stepping up education and enforcement of this ordinance throughout September.