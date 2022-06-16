LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department continues investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, June 15 that injured a 39-year-old man.

LCPD do not want to release that name of the victim who is currently in the hospital and in stable condition, but say that they have identified a person of interest and there is no threat to the public.

On Wednesday around 5:40 p.m., LCPD responded to a call about a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers located a 39-year-old man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses to this shooting, or anyone with information regarding this incident, are asked to contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

