Lawsuit notice filed in fatal shooting of New Mexico officer near Deming

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The wife of a New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in February has filed a tort claim notice to the state seeking damages.

That’s one of the first steps in filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Gabriella Jarrott alleges that her husband Darian Jarrott was told to conduct a dangerous traffic stop without backup and was not informed about details of the investigation.

She said that led to his death.

New Mexico State Police last Friday made public video of the Feb. 4 shooting that showed Jarrott pulling over the suspect, 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva, outside of Deming.

Cueva fired at least once at Jarrott across the pickup truck’s bed and then fatally shot the officer after he ducked and fell.

Cueva later died in a shootout with other officers along I-10 West near Las Cruces after a pursuit.

State Police spokesman Mark Soriano said an investigation is ongoing.

