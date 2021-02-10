Lawmakers urging the Texas Education Agency to give parents a choice to opt out of STAAR test

EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Texas lawmakers are now calling on the Texas Education Agency to give parents a formal process to opt out of the STAAR test after sending a letter to the agency on Monday.

State reps. including members of the El Paso delegation signed-onto the letter headed by Diego Bernal of San Antonio calling on the agency to act in the interest of students and parents across the state.

The TEA has repeatedly said the exam will have to be taken in-person. Representatives have sent a letter to the TEA asking them to allow families to have a choice.

This AM we sent a letter to TEA requesting a formal STAAR opt-out procedure. In the middle of a public health crisis, the last thing anyone should have to worry about is in-person testing. Although we encourage them to endeavor to cancel the exam, we need to be ready. #txlege pic.twitter.com/42Viz03oQu — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) February 8, 2021

Some parents feel in-person learning is necessary for their children’s success while others feel it’s too dangerous right now.

“We can’t have big crowds. But now that it’s STAAR testing time, they’re saying let’s bring this big crowd and have everyone together, and that’s supposed to be OK?” said Priscilla Cerda, an area parent.

The TEA said it’s taking steps to ensure safety. It is allowing schools to use hotels and learning and performing arts centers as testing sites to ensure adequate distancing.